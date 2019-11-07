Pedestrian hit in Mt. Morris Township, listed in critical condition

(11/7/19) - Police said a person was in critical condition after being hit by a car while taking a walk in Mt. Morris Township.

Investigators said it happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Linden Road near East Pierson Road.

According to police, the pedestrian was trying to cross the street when they were hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Linden Road.

The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital and listed in critical condition. The driver was not injured and has been cooperating with investigators.

Police did not release names of the people involved in the incident.