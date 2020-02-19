PD: Saginaw County shooting leaves two men dead

(2/19/20) - Police in Buena Vista Township said two men were dead after a shooting.

They said it happened just before midnight on South 23rd Street, south of M-46.

Police said 39-year-old Deonte Jackson died at the scene.

According to investigators, 68-year-old Bruce Banks was rushed to the hospital for surgery and later died.

Police said they were looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call 989-755-9076 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-422-JAIL.

