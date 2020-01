(1/20/20) - Police said they were investigating Saginaw's first homicide case in 2020.

They said 20-year-old Lakeisha Lanasha Harris was found shot Sunday around 6 pm on Webber Street.

Investigators said she died at the hospital.

Police did not say if a suspect in the shooting had been identified.

They asked anyone in the community with information on the case to contact the police department at 989-759-1761.