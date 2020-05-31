PD: Teenager hit, killed by train in Davison

(5/31/20) - Davison police said a 17-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a train.

They said it happened early Sunday morning downtown at M-15 and Main Street.

Police said the boy was with a 15-year-old friend and they were headed home when they saw the train and tried to get across the tracks.

Investigators said the friend who survived said the two thought they could make it because the train didn't appear to be moving that fast.

Police said the last time someone was hit by a train in Davison was back in 2014. They said it happened about a block away from where the teen was killed.