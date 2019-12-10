PFAs settlement requires Wolverine Worldwide to hook 1,000 homes to water for $69.5 million

(12/10/2019) - The company blamed for spoiling residential water wells north of Grand Rapids would be required to pay $69.5 million to hook 1,000 homes to municipal water under a proposed settlement.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the tentative agreement Tuesday, which would settle ongoing litigation between shoe maker Wolverine Worldwide, Plainfield Township and the state.

Wolverine allegedly dumped PFAs chemicals from its former Rockford leather tannery in a wooded area along House Street in Plainfield Township for several years. Residents around the dump discovered massive levels of PFAs in their wells a few years ago.

PFAs are a type of chemicals common in waterproofing materials and firefighting foam that are known to cause cancer.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy sued Wolverine in 2018, seeking relief for residents with PFAs contaminated groundwater. Plainfield and Algoma townships in Kent County later joined the lawsuit.

After starting mediation in September, Nessel announced that Wolverine tentatively has agreed to pay $69.5 million to extend Plainfield Township's water to 1,000 homes affected by PFAs contamination east and west of U.S. 131.

Wolverine also must continue paying for on-site water treatment systems and drinking water supplies until residences are hooked up to the township's water system -- and for any residences that can't receive municipal water.

In addition, Wolverine would have to continue investigation and mitigation of PFAs contamination in the Rogue River from its former tannery property in Rockford and from the House Street dump area.

"Reaching a tentative agreement with Wolverine is an important step that moves us closer to our ultimate goal of ensuring that every Michigan resident has access to clean, safe drinking water,” Nessel said.

U.S. District Judge Janet Neff still needs to approve the agreement before it will be enacted and end the ongoing litigation against Wolverine.