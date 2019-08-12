PNC Bank branch robbed in Clio

(8/12/2019) - Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a PNC Bank branch in Clio on Monday.

The suspect walked into the bank around noon and demanded money. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and disappeared, according to the Clio Police Department.

Investigators haven't said whether any weapons were involved, but no injuries were reported. No description or surveillance photos of the suspect were available.

Clio Area Schools and other nearby businesses were placed on lockdown after the robbery, but most have returned to normal operations.