PNC Bank robbed in Saginaw Township; police looking for suspect

(11/26/2019) - Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a PNC Bank branch in Saginaw Township on Tuesday afternoon.

The man walked into the bank at 5270 Gratiot Road around 3:20 p.m. and demanded money from an employee. He fled on foot westbound on Gratiot Road after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money.

A surveillance camera in the bank captured an image of the suspect, which the Saginaw Township Police Department release to the public.

Investigators described the suspect as a male in his 40s or 50s about 5-foot-10 with a medium build and facial stubble. He was wearing a dark blue stocking cap, dark sunglasses, a dark-colored winter coat, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 or the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310.