Paging Dr. Robot: Artificial intelligence moves into care

(11/24/19) - Artificial intelligence is spreading into health care, and patients should expect more interaction with it.

It can already detect an eye disease tied to diabetes and does other behind-the-scenes work like helping doctors interpret scans.

This push into medicine is at an early stage, and AI won’t completely take over health care.

Experts say even the best software can’t replicate certain things doctors need to treat patients like empathy and common sense.

At the University of Southern California, researchers are testing an AI-based program called Ask Ari to help students manage stress and stay healthy. Ari doesn’t replace a therapist, but its designers say it will connect students through their phones or laptops to reliable help whenever they need it.