Panda Express opening new location in Midland next week

(12/6/2019) - Panda Express is opening a new restaurant in Midland next week with a celebration raising money for a school.

America's largest Asian dining concept is hosting the celebration on Dec. 13 at its new location at 6902 Eastman Ave.

“We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to open Midland’s first Panda Express restaurant and benefit a local elementary school in the process,” said Elaine Meyers, Panda Express area coach of operations. “The entire Panda family looks forward to becoming further acquainted with Midland residents and serving Panda Express’ famous American Chinese dishes for years to come.”

Half of all proceeds that day will be donated to Chestnut Elementary School. Customers who want to participate in the fundraiser should mention the fundraiser when they order on Dec. 13.

The new Panda Express has 25 employees, who are eligible for professional advancement and special personal improvement programs. Anyone interested in a job should visit PandaCareers.com.