Paradise Animal Rescue talks benefits of adopting a cat during cat adoption month

(06/02/19) -- Did you know June is adopt a cat month? Paradise Animal Rescue in Lapeer wants to make sure you know about the benefits of adopting a cat!

Larraine Edwards and Hope Ponsart stopped by the ABC12 studios Sunday morning to talk a little about it.

They say cats make great companions and are often times independent and take care of themselves.

Paradise Animal Rescue has more than two dozen kittens available to be adopted.

Adoption fees include spaying/neutering and all vaccines.

