Parent asks for immediate updates following school threat

Police are investigating vague threats made at two mid-Michigan schools. It happened at The International Academy of Flint and at Carman Ainsworth High School.

Carman-Ainsworth notified the police about the threat on Sunday evening. Kim Byrd says she was upset no one told her until her son mentioned before he was dropped off at school.

"It could have been handled a lot differently instead of the whole social media and finding out through our kids,” Byrd said.

Byrd is angry at Carman-Ainsworth High School. Byrd says she had a find out about a threat made on social media from her son. He then showed her the online post.

"Showing pictures and black ski masks and their boots and do they need to stop in there and oh this is about to go down," Byrd said.

The school notified parents and students Monday morning through Facebook. Superintendent Eddie Kindle wrote the threats were taken seriously and all of the information was turned over to Flint Township police. Kindle says police found did not find any evidence it was credible. Credible or not, Byrd wants to be kept in the loop.

"Again it could have been easily avoided with a mass message. Even if it was a text message, email. We give you all that information every year," Byrd said.

Kindle understands a parent's frustration in this situation. He says they'll send all threats to the police first to prevent the spread of misinformation and possible panic. The high school mom says after the shooting outside of the school's gymnasium last summer she takes any threat that may involve her son's life seriously.

"My heart sank to my stomach even with him being home," Byrd said.

As of now - police haven't caught the person responsible for making the threat at Carman Ainsworth or The International Academy. They could face criminal charges, and if it's a student - he or she could be expelled.

