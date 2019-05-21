Parents needed in the Michigan foster care system

(05/21/19) - In Michigan, over 13,000 kids need help through the foster care system.

But there's one problem. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports only 6,000 homes are ready to take a child. And 300 children need permanent homes - as they aren't allowed to return to their families.

This month is foster care awareness month. And there's a consistent need for people to provide a safe, stable and loving home.

