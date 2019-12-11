Parents of toddler who fell to her death sue cruise company

The Indiana parents of a toddler who plunged through an open widow on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico have filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises.

This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

They accuse the company of negligence in Chloe Wiegand’s death by allowing a window to be opened last July.

Chloe would have turned 2 years old this week.

The girl’s grandfather, Salvatore Anello, has been charged in Puerto Rico with negligent homicide.

He insists he’s colorblind and didn’t know the 11th floor window was open. He says he believed he was lifting the girl so she could bang on the glass like at a hockey game.

