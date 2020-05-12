Parents want Linden High School to offer graduates more than virtual ceremony

(5/12/2020) - Some schools are holding unique graduation events with social distancing in mind while others are still trying to navigate how to honor students.

In Linden, the school will be holding a livestream graduating ceremony, but parents feel more could be done.

An online petition is circulating to show support for going beyond the current plan to make sure the class of 2020 gets recognized for their accomplishments.

Other ideas include a graduation parade, a postponed ceremony at the athletic field later this summer or an event with limited attendance.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 600 people have signed the online petition.