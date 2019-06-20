Park official gives tips for safe fishing and boating this summer

(6/20/2019) - When planning to go to a lake with family and friends, people typically make sure they have everything they need.

However, park officials want to remind boaters and outdoor enthusiasts to remember safety.

That includes understanding the correct way to hold a fishing pole.

"Not by the handle, but you want to hold it above the joint line when you're holding the pole so it doesn't fall down or doesn't tip over," said John Stockton, the explorer guide.

Not being careful can increase the risk of hurting someone with the rod.

"If someone says hey you or calls your name and you turn and then you whip that pole around, you end up hitting someone or even worse hook someone," Stockton said.

Anyone can enjoy the sport of fishing, but picking the right pole is key.

"You have a tendency to want the pole to be about the height of the person, it makes the casting correct," Stockton said.

He mentioned that many people make the same mistake when deciding to go for a ride out on the lake.

"They don't put their life jackets on," Stockton said. "Legally, you have to have one life jacket per every person in the boat."

Parents should always ensure their children have a life jacket too.

"If you take your eyes off your children for just a second, something bad can happen and you want to make sure they're protected," he said. "If something happens in an emergency, you fall out of the boat, hit your head, go unconscious, lay face down in the water, you're gone."

There's even a certain way to step on the boat, especially a small one. Boaters could hurt themselves if they step in on the edge.

"When you step into a boat, you want to stand as close to the center as possible," Stockton said. "It keeps the boat from rocking over."