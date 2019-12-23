Park ranger starting nonprofit for children in need following ABC12 Days of Giving

(12/23/19) - Jessie Hart's testimony was private. Even her coworkers hadn't known about it.

Hart mentored a homeless child during the ABC12 Days of Giving. The holiday project gives young dreamers from the Shelter of Flint a day to dwell in their deepest desires.

It wasn't the first time she helped the homeless, but it was the first time she spoke about her own story publicly. She asked to share the details of her own testimony openly to all the other children and the public.

"I have five siblings, and we fell in some tough times, and I was homeless for a long time," Hart said to the group.

What it was like living in a homeless shelter, out of a car, going hungry, and worrying about her family.

The band-aid was off, but without it, there was still healing.

"It was something that I knew I've always wanted to do this, but I guess I've just never really had the courage to come forward with it, but speaking in front of everybody and sharing my experience definitely made me be able to come to realization. I want to do more, so what can I do?" Hart said.

Now, after going public, she's going full force. She's starting a nonprofit, and it already has a catchy name: Hart's Closet.

"It's definitely in my heart of hearts to do that and provide something. I just wish I could do more," Hart said.

Hart is a giver, using her resources as a park ranger, church member, and friend year after year to provide for children in need.

"Providing something for a child that can't help their situation or can't go out and get it themselves is just something we have to do," Hart said.

She decided to open a nonprofit, and she called it, "Hart's Closet" as a way to provide clothing and basic necessities to homeless, foster, and other children in need.

"This is on us. We all have maybe five hats sitting around that we wear just to match an outfit when they don't even have one, so as a community, I know we can step up and change this," Hart said.

Hart's Closet is in the process of getting it's 501 (c)(3) through the state.

She has received donations, but still needs a location to store items and for kids to shop and try on clothing.

If you know someone willing to help Hart's Closet find a location, you can e-mail hartscloset@yahoo.com or call (810) 730-2938.

