Part of M-15 honors fallen soldier Michael Cathcart after Gov. Whitmer signs bill

(9/27/2019) - Part of M-15 in Bay County now honors a fallen solider.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill on Friday to designate M-15 between Cass and Ridge roads in Hampton and Portsmouth townships to remember Army Sgt. First Class Michael Cathcart for his service and bravery.

The 31-year-old Green Beret died in November 2014 while serving the country in Afghanistan.

In his career, Cathcart received three Bronze Star Medals, two Purple Heart Medals and four Army Commendation Medals.

Whitmer said she is grateful for his service and sacrifice to Michigan and the United States.