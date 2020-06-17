Partnership Center: Saginaw's best kept secret for helping those in need

(06/16/2020)- "I had tried everyone I knew, and no one could help,"

Fresh out of a trip to the hospital followed by a two month stay in a rehabilitation center Edith Brooks- returned home the bills piling up.

All taking place in the middle of a pandemic-

"With this virus, it just kind of shutdown so many things," said Saginaw resident Edith Brooks.

Making resources hard to come by,

"So everything had just went down by the time I got out, and I don't have really a lot of family. So that's what put me in a position where I needed help," she said.

Almost at the end of her rope and in danger of losing everything-- Brooks says she was introduced to a guardian angel. Jeffery Raymaker. Executive Director at the Partnership Center in Saginaw.

"He not only helped me financially, but spiritually. My whole outlook on life was different," Brooks said.

Raymaker says Partnership Center has been Saginaw County's best kept secret for the past 25 years.

One he wants everyone to know about.

"So right now, we are working with all kinds of things, we talk about the outages last week. The floods that are occuring, we are working with all kind of individuals with that. Some people right now are fleeing their domestic violence situations, so we are securing new housing for them so they can get away from those situations. The ability to be able to work with people to get them in to secure housing in two days, that is a testimony to what we can do," said Executive Director, Jeffery Raymaker.

The Center is funded mainly by the generosity of others,

so donations are always needed - in order to help people like Brooks get back on their feet during difficult times.

"So what we were able to do is pray with her, help her financially, go deep beneath the surface of the issue so that way we can help her rise up from the ashes," Raymaker said.

"I pray everyday and thank God for them because we really need more people, programs like that and for them to have been there for that," Brooks said.

