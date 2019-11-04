Party shooting in Detroit leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Cropped Photo: detroit.cbslocal.com - Kasey Stoddart
By  | 
Updated: Mon 7:13 AM, Nov 04, 2019

DETROIT (AP) - (11/4/19) - One person has been killed and four others wounded during an early morning shooting at an after-party on Detroit's eastside.

Police say someone fired shots into a crowd just before 5 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old man may have been the target of the shooting and was slain.

A 20-year-old man was in critical condition. Two other men and a woman were in stable condition at hospitals.

The shooting was under investigation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus