Party store robbery leads to manhunt in Flushing Township

(9/5/2019) - An armed robbery of a Flushing Township party store led to a manhunt and a large police presence.

The robbery took place Thursday morning at Bear's Corner Party Store at the intersection of Coldwater and Elms roads.

Police had a large perimeter set up stretching east to Smith Drive while K-9 units attempted to track the suspect. Flushing Middle School and Elms Elementary School were in secure mode Thursday morning.

Police from Flushing, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police were investigating and searching for the suspect late Thursday morning.

