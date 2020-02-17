Parvovirus outbreak closes Genesee County Animal Shelter

(2/17/2020) - A parvovirus outbreak has led the Genesee County Animal Shelter to close temporarily.

That means all animal adoptions and owner surrenders are on hold for now to protect animals in the facility and the community.

Parvovirus comes in two forms: intestinal and cardiac. The intestinal form causes fever, diarrhea and vomiting while the cardiac form attacks the heart muscle, according to PetMD.com.

Both forms of the illness potentially can be deadly for animals.

Animal shelter officials are closely monitoring all the pets in the facility for signs of the illness while cleaning and sanitizing the building.

"We are diligently monitoring and taking proper precautions to avoid further spreading of this disease inside the shelter," officials said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience, but this is an animal health issue."

Anyone who needs to identify a lost pet or purchase a dog license still can visit the shelter on Pasadena Avenue in Flint during normal business hours.

Anyone with an animal control emergency should call 810-732-1660 or 911.