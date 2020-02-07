Passenger dies after car overturns into water-filled ditch

(2/7/2020) - A man died when the car in which he was riding went into a ditch that was holding a lot of water.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Thursday on Meridian Road near O'Hara Road in Saginaw County's Jonesfield Township.

Police say the driver of the car lost control on the slick roads and it landed upside down in the water-filled ditch.

The driver and one passenger were able to get out of the car, but another passenger had to be freed from the car by emergency responders. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remained under investigation on Friday.