Plane crashes in Isabella County Lake, one person injured

(07/27/19) - One man is seriously injured following a plane crash on Littlefield Lake in Isabella County, according to Isabella County Sheriff's office.

The plane flew at a low altitude before a wing clipped a tree and snapped its tail off on another tree.

Nearby community members were on the scene to help pull two men out of the cockpit and onto a pontoon boat.

The two men, according to the sheriff's office, include owner/pilot and salesman, Tyrone Finch and passenger, Patrick Jarman.

EMS treated Finch for non-life threatening injuries, but Jarman was taken to Grand Rapids via helicopter.

There were heavy winds at the time of the crash, and deputies say it may have prevented a safe takeoff.

The sheriff's office says they did pull the plane, an Icon A5 two-seater, to shore before sinking. It is now being transported to an impound yard.

The crash will be under investigation, and an update is expected on Monday.