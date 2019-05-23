Pastor of The Rock Church learns of devastating house fire while on mission trip in Cuba

(05/23/19) - A mid-Michigan pastor and his family are temporarily displaced following a house fire in Deerfield Township last weekend.

Pastor Wes Morris, wife Erin and The Rock Church team were preaching in Cuba when they learned the family's house was burning to the ground. His five children were inside when the house caught fire.

"I got a text message from a guy I know down the road that said 'Are your family and kids alright? I think your house is on fire,'" Wes said.

It is a text message no parent ever wants to receive, especially when you're hundreds of miles away. Their kids, ages four through twelve, were home with the babysitter and the family puppy.

"My wife did not know, yet. I started praying, and a little while later we confirmed that, in fact, that was the case," Wes said.

Those prayers were answered, and their children were able to escape quickly and safely. However, Wes and Erin spent several agonizing minutes waiting for confirmation.

"It took us about 45 minutes to confirm that. We were - we didn't have great Internet and the person that was watching our children, the phone was melted in our house we couldn't reach her," Erin said.

Eventually the Morrises got through to a good friend. They still had to wait a day or two to be back home with the kids.

They've salvaged what they could, including a few pictures and some books, but they've lost pretty much all of their possessions in the fire.

They're both thankful for the outpouring of love from the community. As they look to rebuild their home, they are left with a sense of gratitude.

We want to use the story to reach people with hope so the best thing people can do now is share the story and if there's somebody out there discouraged or going through a difficult time -- if this can point them to a hope they don't have -- we want that," Wes said.

