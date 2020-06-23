Pastor recovers from COVID-19, urges people to not let down their guard

A well-known pastor in Saginaw pastor battled COVID-19 and survived.

Now, he wants people to know that even though coronavirus cases have been declining a bit in the state, this isn't the time to let our guard down.

"COVID is nothing to play with, its a very serious virus," says Pastor Larry Camel.

He says his wife Shirley was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April. He then started a 14 day quarantine.

"On the tenth day is when those symptoms kicked in.," he remembers.

A sore throat, fever, loss of taste, some ot the typical symptoms for the virus, so his daughters took him to Covenant Healthcare.

"They admitted me to ICU and I spent two weeks in ICU," Camel says.

The co-founder of Parishioners on Patrol tested postiive for coronavirus and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. He recovered and so did his wife. He admits it was a bit scary.

"Did you ever think you may not make it," I asked.

"Oh yeah, but you have to remember I am a pastor and a bishop, my faith in God is always strong, and I believe that He was going to deliver me and my wife, because I have a purpose here in Saginaw," he says.

The purpose in part is to tell anyone who will listen that we should remain vigilant in trying to avoid getting the virus.

"The barber wouldn't wear a mask, I told him if you don't wear a mask, I can't get my haircut from you, I can't take that chance," Camel says.

He has started outside services at his church, New Birth Missionary Baptist Cathedral in Saginaw, but its all done with social distancing and masks.

"You have to be on guard, even in the grocery store, keep your distance, keep your mask on," he says.