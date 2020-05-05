Patients wait for non-essential procedures and surgeries to resume

(05/05/2020) - Non-essential medical procedures are slowly returning in Michigan.

Thousands of procedures remain on hold due to the pandemic.

“It's very scary because this is an ongoing condition I've had and not knowing what to do about it or what is going to be done about it or if it is spreading, that's the scariest part," said Saginaw resident Carol Huff.

Cancer is a word that has been part of Carol Huff's life since 2018, when was first diagnosed with Vin 3. After having it removed that same year, the precancerous growth is back.

"I see my oncologist every three months and he has been monitoring it," Huff said.

That is until March, when her appointment was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"They rescheduled for the 18th of this month and hopefully they won't cancel," Huff said.

She is not alone. Thousands of other procedures deemed non-essential under an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on March 21 were delayed while Michigan is under a State of Emergency.

Those surgeries include procedures like knee or hip replacements, as well as dental procedures -- which Huff said she also had postponed.

"I was supposed to go in in March and have them worked on. They called and canceled my appointment, that they had shutdown the offices and told me they would call me back at the beginning of April to reschedule and I have not heard back from them," Huff said.

While Whitmer hasn't lifted the restrictions on non-essential surgeries and procedures, she urged residents to start rescheduling them last Friday. That is good news for people like Huff.

"Yes, I'm hoping the sooner the better," she said.