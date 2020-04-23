Patients waiting for elective surgeries want Gov. Whitmer to reconsider executive order

(04/23/20) - As medical workers focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, elective surgeries have been put on hold around the country. Now, states like California, Arizona and Ohio have announced plans to restart those procedures, leaving many wondering if Michigan is next.

REALTED: Whitmer planning extension of 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order with fewer restrictions

Shasta Sitton hopes so.

"It can't be all black and white, there's a little gray in there, and it seems like nobody is looking at the answer," Sitton said.

She was misdiagnosed seven months ago with bursitis. A cortisone shot and physical therapy didn't work for her.

In March, doctors told her she had a torn ligament in her hip that would likely require surgery to repair. The week that she was to hold her consultation, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced surgical outpatient and dental facilities must implement a plan to postpone anything deemed non-essential as written in the executive order to help flatten the curve.

RELATED: Another group files lawsuit to challenge Gov. Whitmer's emergency powers

"I mean, you can say elective surgery, but to me my surgery isn't elective," Sitton said. "I have no choice but to get this fixed unless I want to have permanent damage to my body."

She says she understands nothing compares to the loss of life fueled by COVID-19, but now she is having more health problems because of the ligament issue, including a sprained knee and possibly a meniscus tear.

"I think initially shutting down elective surgeries made a whole lot of sense. Let's make sure we have all the PPE that we need for everybody, especially for those people who are so sick but here we are 5, 6 weeks later, and hospitals are sitting empty, hospitals are laying off thousands of staff. They even are closing hospitals," Sitton said.

RELATED: Henry Ford Health System announces 2,800 layoffs due to coronavirus

RELATED: Beaumont Health in Detroit plans layoffs, job cuts amid pandemic

Shasta is not alone. A growing number of people in a Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine group have been vocal on social media about pain and suffering caused by postponed eye surgeries, delays in cardiac care and threats of losing limbs because of postponed vascular surgery, for example.

“My condition is actually pretty mild compared to a lot of people out there. There’s people who aren’t getting pre-screened for cancer treatment," she said.

Major hospital groups in Michigan have announced furloughs, job and salary cuts — partly a product of low patient volumes. Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said in part, "While many front-line employees have never been busier, other parts of our operations have drastically declined or ceased." Based on the current landscape, the hospitals and the patients both desperately need each other.

Shasta is also preparing herself to be caught in the backlog of patients that have been waiting for elective procedures when the governor lifts the emergency order.

"Probably my biggest fear right now is that I'm not going to get this taken care of before everything gets shut down again. It's terrifying," Sitton said.

We reached out to the Governor's office to ask if she is going to take another look at elective surgery restrictions or if she believes the order provides enough flexibility for surgeons. Whitmer's spokesperson responded with this statement:

"Under the order, licensed medical providers have the responsibility to use their best clinical judgment to determine whether procedures are necessary to preserve the health and safety of their patients, such that the procedures should not be postponed. Postponement plans adopted by facilities under the order must allow for this exercise in judgment, consistent with the terms of the order."