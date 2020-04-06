Patrick Cain: Remembering a mid-Michigan hero on the front line

(04/06/2020) - McLaren-Flint is grieving one of its. Patrick Cain, a registered nurse from the ICU at McLaren Flint, died from complications from the coronavirus.

"Devastating. We lost a hero. We lost a hero on the front line. He had so much compassion for his patients, and he was also advocating for those patients every day," Dana Alden said.

Alden was a radiology technician at McLaren, so she x-rayed several of Patrick's patients.

She says he had a way of making his coworkers laugh, but that's not what made him an excellent ICU nurse.

"He was always making sure that the patients' needs were taken care of. He would make sure that the patients' family members were involved. He was always doing right by those patients."

Now, Alden is a business agent at Teamsters, fighting to keep front-line workers protected.

She says right now, they need people to obey executive orders and stay home.

"We have to keep our healthcare workers healthy. They are on the front line. They are the heroes. They are the ones that we need to take care of us if we get sick," Alden said.

One way she says we can help them help others is by making sure healthcare workers have proper personal protection equipment. She's hoping this time, the community can come to their rescue.

"They can drop it off at the Teamsters Local 332 Union Hall on Dort Highway and I-69. We will be happy to get it to deliver to where it needs to go. They need to be protected," Alden said.

McLaren Flint released a statement on Monday. It said that their deepest sympathies go out to Patrick's family, friends, and coworkers. It also said the hospital is offering emotional support for those coping with a loss of a dear team member.