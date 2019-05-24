Patrols ramp up, police urge caution over the Memorial Day weekend

(05/24/19) - Michigan State Police patrols have increased for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Troopers are being extra vigilant for typical offenses.

"Whether it be drunk driving enforcement, seat belt enforcement, things of that nature," said Trooper Kenneth Monroe.

But they're also checking on stranded drivers or drivers who may have not properly attached equipment to the back of their vehicle.

During a ride-along Friday morning, Trooper Monroe made four traffic stops. Two people had window tint violations; one of those driver's license was suspended. The third traffic stop was for a seat belt violation, and the fourth vehicle was stopped because the driver drove too close to the vehicle in front of him.

"This vehicle was following the car in front of it, way less than a car length at 73 miles an hour. It takes a car a lot long than that to stop at that speed," Monroe said.

Last year on Memorial Day weekend 19 people died in more than a dozen deadly crashes. That's the most deaths since the 2014 Memorial Day holiday weekend. Troopers do not want a repeat and urge you to be careful.

"I know there's a lot of construction along I-75 heading up north. The best advice I can give you is patience. Take your time and just plan for some extra time," Monroe said.

The Memoiral Day enforcement period lasts through Monday at 11:59 p.m.