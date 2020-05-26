Patsy Lou Williamson, former Flint first lady and car dealer, has died

(5/26/2020) - A former first lady of the City of Flint and prominent businesswoman has passed away.

Patsy Lou Williamson, the wife of former mayor Don Williamson, has died. She was 87 years old.

Patsy Lou was also well known from the several car dealerships that carried her name, which she owned and operated with her husband.

ABC12 is working to find out what funeral arrangements are being made.

Don Williamson served as Flint's mayor from from 2003 to 2009. He passed away in April of 2019.