Pay It Forward Linden: unite, strengthen, and support the well-being of each other

Pay it Forward Linden sparked from a random act of kindness a few years ago, and those few simple words have a big meaning.

“This just grow beyond what we ever imagine. We put a need out there with big help and within 10 minutes we’re putting this need has been met,” said Denise Marks.

“We just encourage people no matter what community you’re in, pay it forward and be kind to one another,” said Nicki Boyd-Wildeman.

The goal is to keep these random acts of kindness moving. Linden Pay It Forward has set up bins around the community to donate items such as face masks, goggles and gloves.

“We decided you know what let’s just set these up outside in front our local places," Marks said. "Sometimes people have family members who have left over medical supplies and then we’ll donate to hospitals in need.”

Bins are located at four locations around Linden: Argentine Police Station, Argentine Fire Department, Linden Police/Fire Department, and Alpine Marketplace.

They have taken their efforts a step further to help local nurses by making medical face masks and caps.

“They’re saying that’s going to be very important for them when people can get checked for the virus outside. It will be the very protective,” Marks said.

Linden, a pay it forward community. These words are much more than a slogan. It’s a sign of hope and a symbol of family.

“You don’t know how fortunate you are to have a tribe until you have times like this."