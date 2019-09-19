Pay cut ahead for state lawmakers if new proposal wins approval

(9/19/2019) - Lawmakers in Lansing would get a pay cut if one state representatives idea to tie their pay to Michigan's average annual salary gets approved.

State Rep. Steve Johnson of Allegan County introduced legislation that would cut pay for lawmakers to the state's median salary, which stood at nearly $47,000 last year.

Most state lawmakers currently earn $71,685 a year -- the fourth-highest state legislator pay in the U.S. Caucus leaders earn more, with the Speaker of the House topping out at more than $95,000.

“As we go through a tough budget season, it’s important for legislators to lead by example and be good public servants,” Johnson said. “Introducing this bill gives myself and my colleagues the chance to put our money where our mouth is.”

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget would study the state's average annual salary every two years to determine legislator pay under Johnson's proposal.

“We were elected to represent the interests of the people,” Johnson said. “I feel exorbitant financial incentives make it difficult to remain in touch with the people we serve.”

His bill is dubbed House Joint Resolution N and has been referred to the House Government Affairs Committee for further consideration.