Paycheck protection program exhausted? Where do small businesses go from here

The Small Business Administrations's Paycheck Protection Program was passed at the end of March, the program set aside $350 billion dollars for loans to small businesses to help retain staff and help businesses weather the coronavrius storm.

As of yesterday that $350 billion dollars has been exhausted, and small businesses can no longer apply for the program..

With no relief in sight, and Democrats and Republican fighting over adding another $250 billion dollars to the pot, many small businesses are feeling abandoned.

"For Genesee County we got $260,000 and they only had an open window from a Friday afternoon to Sunday at midnight at the end of March and there's was gone. They gave out 52 awards of $5,000 which is half of what is available," said Frederick Miller, owner of Frederick Miller Associates.

Miller says that in order for many small businesses to come out stronger on the other side of this pandemic, drastic changes will have to be made to adapt to the new normal.

"Individuals that do legal work or tax accounting, legal accounting, investment planning whatever it might be they may have to close up and figure out a different way to work. Especially if this extends past April 30th, which it looks like it's going to," said Miller.

For small businesses to get the loans or relief they need, the best approach is to apply to as many local and federal programs as you can, and hope, you're picked.

"The information is coming from so many locations you just have to take the time to look. Even though we get the information late, we don't have much choice. But to apply and if you're one of a thousand people that applied and only 50 get it, it could've been you that go the award," said Miller.