Peckham opens up in Flint Township

A major development opening its doors in Flint Township Thursday. Lansing-based Peckham is bringing about 200 new manufacturing jobs to the area.

It was an amazing day for Peckham employees. They cut the ribbon and welcome all their newest co-workers to more than 40,000 square feet building off Linden Road.

200 workers majority who face barriers at work are breaking through those walls.

"So our goal here is to provide the right environment to encourage in people to invest in themselves and reaching their maximum potential,” Peckham Human Resources Officer Greta Wu said.

Justin Jolibiox is one of the many finding his full potential at Peckham. He was in a severe car crash and since then has been confined to a wheelchair. So, often, he finds himself in pain.

"They really do care about us as employees and our comfort....and you need a better chair while you are working they'll get you a better chair," Jolibiox.

Justin needs a good chair because he checks the quality of the clothing. An important job because he'll be inspecting the clothes that are going to be worn by the men and women serving and protecting our country.

"Right now we are making cold weather underpants for the military," Jolibiox said.

Justin says they plan on expanding later on and making other types of clothes for the army. He says this company has been great to work for.

"As long as you are a hard-working and you want to work and come about every day they will bend over backwards to accommodate your situation whatever it may be,” Jolibiox said.