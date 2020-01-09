Pedestrian bridges planned as part of Gordie Howe International Bridge project

(1/9/2020) - A design has been selected for pedestrian bridges over a Detroit freeway as part of an international bridge project connecting the city to Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Officials say the five spans over I-75 in southwest Detroit will be part of interchange work being completed for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The design features a curved steel arch and the pedestrian bridges will be constructed of pre-cast concrete. Work on the bridges is expected to be done between this year and 2024.

The $4.4 billion international bridge is expected to open in late 2024.

