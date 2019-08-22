Pedestrian hit and killed Wednesday night on West Bristol Road

(8/22/19) - Flint Township police say a man was hit and killed Wednesday night while walking in traffic on West Bristol Road.

Officers were called to the West Bristol Road near Moulton Drive around 11 p.m.

Investigators say a 47-year-old from Pontiac was driving east on West Bristol Road when he hit a 46-year-old man from Flint. Investigators say the victim was walking in the right lane of traffic when he got hit.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stopped and cooperated with police, who were still investigating the crash on Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call Flint Township at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.