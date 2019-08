(08/10/19) - One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Isabella County Friday evening.

Michigan State Police say the single vehicle versus pedestrian accident happened at the intersection of Pickard and Isabella roads in Union Township around 10:15 p.m.

The victim was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the driver and victim are being withheld.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.