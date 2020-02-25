Pence addresses Michigan farmers, Keep America Great rally

(2/25/2020) - Vice President Mike Pence was back in Michigan on Tuesday, hitting the campaign trail two weeks before the state's presidential primary election.

He arrived in Lansing 11 a.m., made a surprise visit to the Fleetwood Diner in downtown Lansing and then met with Michigan Farm Bureau members at the Lansing Center.

He then boarded a bus to Troy, where he addressed a Keep America Great rally.

A large group of supporters showed up on the tarmac to greet Air Force Two at Capitol Region International Airport, including former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and Congressman John Moolenaar.

Pence ordered blueberry pancakes at Fleetwood Diner to mark National Pancake Day. Much like his Michigan visit in December, Pence took the time at to speak individually with Michiganders who came to see him.

At the Farm Bureau event, Pence touted the USMCA trade deal and thanked Michigan farmers for standing with the administration as they've worked for fair trade. The crowd was very receptive to Pence's message.

His final stop was the Detroit Marriott hotel in Troy, where Pence touted his and President Donald Trump's record of growing the economy and making America great again.

"But our message to Michigan is, as the other side offers socialist policies, called Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, higher taxes -- we're gonna offer an agenda that has got this economy booming," Pence said. "It's got America more secure than ever before. And with four more years of President Trump, Michigan and America can keep America great."

