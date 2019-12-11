Pence confirms visit to Saginaw next week; will join Trump later that day

(12/11/2019) - Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Saginaw next week is official.

His office formally announced Pence will take part in a bus tour on Dec. 18 with stops in Saginaw and Battle Creek. The Saginaw event is billed as a "Workers for Trump" event.

Pence is planning to land at MBS International Airport before stepping on the bus. The specific time and location for the Saginaw event was not announced, however.

In Battle Creek, Pence will join President Donald Trump for a "Merry Christmas rally" at Kellogg Arena.

Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for the Trump 2020 campaign, said the president plans to celebrate Michigan's economic success under his administration, including 75,000 new jobs.

“President Trump is delivering on his promises and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Michigan this Christmas season," she said.

The public is invited to attend the event. Doors open for general admission at 3 p.m. Dec. 18.

ABC12 is planning to cover both events, so watch for further coverage on air and online.