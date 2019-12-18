Pence enjoys afternoon in Frankenmuth after rally in Saginaw

(12/18/2019) - Vice President Mike Pence enjoyed some of the most popular attractions in Saginaw County after addressing a rally with about 100 people earlier in the day.

Pence landed aboard Air Force Two at MBS International Airport around 11 a.m. He disembarked from the plane and immediately boarded a bus for the short ride to the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Saginaw.

About 100 people attended the "Workers for Trump" rally at the hotel around 11:30 a.m.

After the rally, Pence boarded the bus again with his staff and some members of the media for a ride to Frankenmuth, where he made a pair of unscheduled stops.

Pence enjoyed lunch at Zehnder's of Frankenmuth, where he took home a to-go bag of the world famous fried chicken. He then did some Christmas shopping at Bronner's Christmas Wonderland.

The bus left Bronner's around 3:30 p.m.

The bus tour ends when Pence joins President Donald Trump for a "Merry Christmas rally" at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, which is scheduled to begin around 7 p.m.