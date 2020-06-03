People protest for George Floyd in Saginaw, make demands of local law enforcement

(06/02/20) - Protesters marched out of Hoyt Park in Saginaw while chanting George Floyd's name Tuesday evening.

"In order to get peace we must do something different," said Omar Dillard.

At the start Dillard, also marching for justice for his brother, set the tone for Saginaw's demonstration for George Floyd. Families and friends walked together in a diverse crowd along S. Washington Avenue in Saginaw.

"First I was heartbroken, then I was angry, then I decided I needed to stop feeling and start doing," said co-organizer Simone Vaughn.

Cars followed in support as they left Hoyt Park chanting "Say his name. George Floyd."

Protesters marched over the bridge to the county courthouse where they kneeled, fists in the air and chanted, "black lives matter."

The people covered the lawn and listened and speakers shared stories and experiences of police brutality.

"This is a problem that faces our whole entire country, our world and something that's deeply ingrained in our society, and the narrative has been this is something that doesn't happen in Saginaw, and that's just not true," said Cecilia Olvera.

The protest's organizers made demands of law enforcement in Saginaw. Some of the demands include 100 hours of training on mental illness and de-escalation practices, secession from Michigan's "Secure Communities Partnership;" banning SPD's and MSP's use of K-9 units to attack, subdue or threaten people; demilitarization of SPD and MSP ban on ex-military equipment; and reformation of the Saginaw Citizen's Policing Review Board. The organizers say they are also committed to registering people to vote. Lifelong Saginaw resident Jeffrey Bulls was moved by the peaceful outcry.

"Unity. That's the thing that comes to mind is unity. Beautiful scene, beautiful weather," Jeffrey Bulls said.

Bulls says he wants people to keep this same energy as the movement goes forward.

"Let's not just have this be a moment, but a starting point. There's more to do," Bulls said.