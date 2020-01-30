Pepper Palace opening new hot sauce and condiment store in Birch Run

(1/30/2020) - A new store specializing in sauces, salsa, jerky and other condiments is opening at Birch Run Premium Outlets.

Pepper Palace, which operates more than 60 stores around the country, is opening a 2,500-square-foot outlet in Section H near the Polo Ralph Lauren store.

The store offers gourmet hot sauce, barbecue sauce, salsa, pickled items, jellies, jams, beef jerky and more. Featured items include Ghost Pepper Rub, Maple Chipotle Rub and Most Excellent Cocktail Sauce Ever.

“The center’s newest addition honors our pledge to provide shoppers with experiences they won’t find anywhere else, while furthering Birch Run Premium Outlets’ portfolio of specialty food retailers,” said Michelle Shook, general manager at the mall.