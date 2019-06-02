Perdue recalls ready-to-eat chicken products

(06/02/19)-Perdue foods is recalling more than 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products.

They may be contaminated with pieces of "bone material."

The fully cooked chicken items were produced on March 21st and shipped to stores across the US.

The agency urges consumers to check their freezers for the recalled products and to return the items to the store where they bought them or throw them away.

The recalled items include:

Perdue Simply Smart organics breaded chicken breast tenders -- gluten free, in 11.2-ounce package with a use-by-date of May 20, 2019, and UPC bar code of 072745-00143

Perdue Simply Smart organics breaded chicken breast nuggets -- whole grain, in 12-ounce packages with a use-by-date of May 20, 2019, and UPC bar code of 072745-001642.

Perdue Simply Smart organics breaded chicken breast strips -- whole grain, in 12-ounce packages with a use-by-date of May 20, 2019, and UPC bar code of 072745-002656.

Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat, 10-pound bulk box with case code 77265.

You can see the labels of the recalled products on the FSIS website.