Perry Public Schools addresses possible case of viral meningitis

(6/10/19) - The superintendent of Perry Public Schools is addressing concerns over a suspected case of viral meningitis. He sent out a letter last week, dated June 3, 2019.

It reads:

"Dear Parent/Guardian:

A suspected case of viral meningitis has been reported in our school community. We are working closely with the Shiawassee Health Department in response to this situation.

Viral meningitis can be caused by several types of viruses and is the most common type of meningitis. The illness is rarely serious and it usually causes fewer long lasting problems than the bacterial form of meningitis. Symptoms may include sudden onset of fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting, rash, or confusion. The disease is spread through contact with an infected person's oral or nasal secretions, meaning saliva or mucous. A fact sheet is on the back of this letter.

Only a health care provider can diagnose meningitis. Children or adults exhibiting symptoms of meningitis should be evaluated by a health care provider immediately.

We are evaluating the situation to determine any risk to other students and you will be contacted if preventative measures are deemed necessary for your child. Generally, no treatment is necessary for contacts of individuals with viral meningitis. As always, students should continue to practice routine methods for preventing illness including the following:

- Ensuring that all students are up to date on their vaccinations including those that prevent diseases like Influenza, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Chickenpox, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), and Meningococcal disease, as appropriate.

- Eating balanced diet and getting plenty of sleep.

- Staying home from work, daycare or school while sick.

- Practicing good hand hygiene by thoroughly washing, including under the fingernails, for a minimum of 20 seconds using soap and warm running water after using the bathroom and before eating.

- Always sneezing or coughing into sleeves or tissues and immediately discarding used tissues in the trash.

If you have any questions, please contact me at 517-625-0100 or fosterm@perry.k12.us.

Sincerely,

Mike Foster

Superintendent"