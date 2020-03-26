Person of interest in Saginaw double homicide arrested in Chicago

(3/26/2020) - Saginaw police say a person of interest in connection with the murder of a mother and daughter is in custody in Chicago.

Investigators say 72-year-old Hortense Williams and 48-year-old Teresa Allen were shot to death in a home on Gallagher Street on March 14. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Police say a man investigators want to talk to about the murders has been arrested in Chicago. The man also is facing a drug charge in Bridgeport Township.

The man is not considered a suspect in the shootings and is not facing any charges related to the March 14 incident. It's not clear when the man will be brought back to Saginaw for questioning.