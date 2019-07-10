Reward issued as string of 10 arsons at Genesee Forest Estates remains unsolved

(07/10/19) - Residents of the Genesee Forest Estates mobile home park say there have been 10 fires set to trailers in seven days.

Now residents are patrolling the property themselves to catch the person or people responsible while authorities are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

"We've had 10 fires and three attempted break-ins," one resident said.

A woman wanted to remain anonymous said her trailer was almost broken into on Friday. She called 911 to report it, but says no one ever came out.

She's one of the members of a patrol group in the mobile home community.

"I go out at eight o'clock at night. I do not return to my home until six in the morning when the sun comes up. I've had several people come up to me and the other patrollees, like they feel like their life is in danger. Half of them don't even want to go to sleep at night," the resident said.

Michigan State Police say they are investigating at least six intentionally set fires in Genesee Forest. The Flint Fire Department and Flint Police Department are also working together on this investigation.

Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said there was one person taken into custody who has since been released.

"We had a person of interest that was taken to a local facility to be interviewed. After the interview he was released, so he has not been lodged," Kaiser said.

Residents and police say that management has beefed up security. But with no clear leads, police need the public's help.

They want people to call the arson reward tip line at 1-800-442-7766 for the chance of earning $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of a suspect. Tips can be left anonymously.