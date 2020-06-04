Personal trainer volunteers training high school athletes with new outdoor guidelines

(06/04/2020) - Without gyms and fitness centers open, high school athletes haven't worked out together in months.

As fitness classes and training sessions take a step outside, one personal trainer is volunteering to make sure a small group of high school athletes is still moving in the right direction.

Even with social distancing part of that requirement, people at Grand Blanc's Creasey Bicentennial Park wasted no time making it work out.

"We have hills here at Grand Blanc. We have sand here. We can run sprints. I mean it's an amazing park. This park is amazing. You can do so much things, especially with your core and speed work," Poriot Dye said.

Dye is a personal trainer, working with a small group of high school football players from Flint Hamady. He's maintaining six feet between athletes and making sure they're not congregating during water breaks. Even with new guidelines in place, he's quickly noticing their eagerness.

"You send out a workout, it's like a flat line. They look at it, and then when they get to a peak, then they just stop, but if they're out here, they're competing with each other and they're getting better, so that energy just continues to feed off of itself," Dye said.

While exercising outside is a breath of fresh air for these athletes, Dye says it's not the only reason he's doing this.

"I didn't have a father, so I like to work with the young men and put them in the right direction. I understand what it means to not have a mentor, so it means the most to be out here. I don't get paid to do this. I just get these guys out here together, and we just try to get better, and so it feels good to do that to give back to our community," Dye said.

Volunteering his own time, he's hoping to put as many of them on a path towards college athletics much like Trevonte Davis, a Flint Hamady alumni who is entering his sophomore season as a wide receiver at Wayne State University.

"My role out here is just to help them guys out due to I was in high school, so I already know what they're going through. Helping them out like being in college and learning some stuff down there and then bringing it back, helping them out, it feels pretty good," Davis said.

Although outdoor activities are now allowed, gyms and fitness centers remain closed.