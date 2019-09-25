Pest control companies at war with a deadly mosquito illness

(9/25/19) - With mosquitoes season still in full effect, there are things you can you do to keep you family safe.

Local pest control companies have been out in full force the last few weeks -- trying to ward off this hidden threat.

Debbie Dessinger from Flint said, "Oh yes, I've got a lot of little nephews and nieces running around. Yes, I'm very concerned."

James Rhodes from Burton added, "Not a whole lot. I mean it's not going to stop me from coming outside. I mean, I do what I can to protect myself."

The threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE is being taken very seriously by many mid-Michigan residents.

The rare and sometimes deadly disease is carried by certain types of mosquitoes.

Once bitten, a person may experience flu-like symptoms.

Severe cases can cause brain swelling and seizures.

Children and the elderly at the highest risk.

That's why homeowners are calling in the professionals to kill as many mosquitoes as possible.

"They hide in the bushes. They hide in stuff like that, not right here on the grass. So, you, at twelve o' clock, if you picture everything at twelve o' clock noon where the shadows are, that's where you concentrate," said Robert Napolitano, owner of Insect Assassin Agency.

(KEVIN) Eight deaths have been confirmed across the country associated with the disease.

Three deaths have been reported in Michigan

"It is the one disease that can travel farther than most. Mosquitoes usually only do about a mile. These things can go up to ten miles now. So, that's why it's spreading a little bit faster than we expected it," Napolitano commented.

Now, the risk of being bit won't begin to taper off until temperatures dip below 50 degrees.

A good frost or killing freeze will help put an end to mosquito season until next year.