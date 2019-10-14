Pest control experts treating bedbugs at Carman-Ainsworth High School

(10/14/2019) - Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools administrators are telling parents not to worry after several bed bugs were found inside classrooms.

A letter was sent to parents earlier this month informing them about the pest. The district sent out a follow-up message on Monday saying pest control has been called in to address the problem.

Superintendent Eddie Kindle said the district is cleaning classrooms where bugs have been reported and working discreetly with families affected.

The State of Michigan says, in general, schools and child care centers are not typically where bed bug infestations happen. But if a bug is found on a student, that does not mean the child brought it to class or needs to be sent home.

The state says the student should not be excluded from class in most instances and schools should not close because of bed bugs. Instead, the districts dealing with bedbugs should notify affected classrooms and implement its established pest management plan.

Bed bugs are attracted to warmth, blood and carbon dioxide. They aren't attracted more to messy places, but clutter offers more hiding spots.

The EPA says there have been no cases or studies supporting claims that bedbugs cause human illnesses.

Some believe that spraying pesticides will easily eliminate a bed bug infestation. But bedbug control can only be maintained through a treatment strategy that includes a variety of techniques.

According to the EPA, treatment of bed bugs is complex and success depends on a number of factors, including how many bedbugs are present and whether the home is cluttered.

There are a variety of do-it-yourself methods to get rid of bedbugs involving pesticides or chemical-free. The chemical-free options include treatments involving high heat or extreme cold.