(8/1/19) - A pet alligator who was found wandering in Shiawassee County now has a new home.

It's an update on a recent story ABC 12 has followed out of Owosso.

The owner of an alligator named Yoshi was ordered to find the reptile a new home after it escaped twice.

Police say alligators are illegal in the city.

Owosso Public Safety confirms Animal Control was able to rehome Yoshi to a sanctuary.